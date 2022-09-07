UrduPoint.com

Argentina Ready To Help Alleviate Global Food, Energy Shortages - Economy Minister

September 07, 2022

Argentina is ready to help reduce global food and energy shortages by increasing oil and gas production, as well as increasing grain exports, Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Argentina is ready to help reduce global food and energy shortages by increasing oil and gas production, as well as increasing grain exports, Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Wednesday.

"We are going to contribute to the global food and fuel security agenda by increasing our production of energy and proteins," Massa said in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to the newspaper, the United States is now looking around the world for friendly countries that can boost food and fuel production to help reduce shortages caused by the situation in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia.

As a democratic ally with rich natural resources and good relations with Washington, Argentina is well positioned to help, the newspaper said. Massa is currently on a visit to the US.

At the same time, Argentina is now facing a number of its own economic problems. In August, it was reported that inflation in the country is one of the highest in Latin America - in seven months it reached 46.2% - and, according to experts, at the end of the year it could reach about 80%.

