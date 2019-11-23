Argentina Recalls 17 Ambassadors Appointed by Outgoing President Ahead of Power Transfer

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The Argentine government of outgoing President Mauricio Macri recalled 17 diplomatic representatives, who were political appointees, not professional diplomats, obliging the officials to return to Argentina before December 10 when the president-elect will take office, a decree read.

"The mentioned official should return to the country on December 9, 2019," the decree, published in the government's Boletin Oficial newspaper on Friday, read.

The new ambassadors will be appointed to Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Spain, Portugal, China and the United States.

Moreover, envoys to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Southern Common Market (Mercosur) and Latin American Integration Association (Aladi) will be replaced.

A separate decree also recalled Argentina's ambassador to the Holy See.

On December 10, the presidential power will be transferred to President-elect Alberto Fernandez and his running mate, former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.