Argentina Receives 1st Batch of AstraZeneca Vaccine From India

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Argentina has received the first 580,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine produced in India under the brand name Covishield, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the early morning, the first 580,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine, developed in India thanks to a technology transfer from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, arrived at the Ezeiza airport," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

In total, Argentina expects to receive 1,160,000 Covishield vaccine doses from India. Along with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Latin American country has authorized the ones developed by Pfizer and Russia's Gamaleya research institute.