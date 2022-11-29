UrduPoint.com

Argentina Records First Fatal Case Of Mpox Disease - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Argentina Records First Fatal Case of Mpox Disease - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) A 44-year-old patient infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), who has been diagnosed with the mpox (the WHO's synonymous alternative for the monkeypox disease), has died in Argentina, the Argentine Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As of November 22, 895 (mpox) cases have been confirmed in Argentina. The country recorded the first fatal case, it is a 44-year-old man," the ministry said in a statement.

The man has been in an intensive care unit since October 9.

Mpox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries.

The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Since May 2022, cases of mpox have been reported in countries where the disease is not endemic. Over 81,000 confirmed cases, including 55 fatalities, had been registered in 110 countries since the beginning of the year, according to the WHO.

