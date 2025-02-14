Open Menu

Argentina Records Lowest Monthly Inflation In 4.5 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Argentina records lowest monthly inflation in 4.5 years

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Argentina recorded a monthly inflation rate of 2.2 percent in January, the lowest in 4.5 years, the INDEC national statistics agency said Thursday, in a boost for budget-slashing President Javier Milei.

Inflation, the perennial bugbear of South America's second-biggest economy, was down from 2.7 percent in December, it said, and January was the fourth straight month in which prices rose by less than 3 percent.

Year-on-year, January inflation came in at 84.5 percent, said the INDEC -- the first time in two years it was under 100 percent, but still one of the highest in the world.

By the end of 2024 inflation was at 117.8 percent and a year earlier at 211.4 percent.

Self-declared "anarcho-capitalist" Milei came to power wielding a chainsaw as a symbol of his plan to restore fiscal discipline and curb runaway prices.

During his first month in office in December 2023, inflation hit a record 25.

5 percent after he devalued the beleaguered peso by 52 percent.

But by November 2024, it had fallen to its lowest level in over four years on the back of an austerity program that has entailed firing over 33,000 public sector workers, halving the number of government ministries and vetoing inflation-aligned pension increases.

Milei's measures, which plunged Argentina into recession, are blamed for tipping millions more people into poverty in the first half of 2024 and brought tens of thousands of people into the streets in protest.

Milei has swatted away criticism, insisting that what he presents as short-term pain will lead to long-term gains for the economy.

"The disinflation process continues," Economy Minister Luis Caputo celebrated on social network X as he hailed a "process of stabilization and disinflation" on Milei's watch.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

1 hour ago
 NATO launches two new multinational air defence in ..

NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..

8 hours ago
 UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating ..

UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange

8 hours ago
 European Commission sues seven member states for ..

European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..

8 hours ago
 9th Xposure International Photography Festival to ..

9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..

9 hours ago
Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024

Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthen ..

Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening trade cooperation

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at W ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS

9 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indon ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairma ..

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS

9 hours ago
 12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns pl ..

12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records

10 hours ago

More Stories From World