Argentina Registered Record Number of COVID-19 Infections Tuesday - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Argentina's Ministry of Health registered on Tuesday the maximum number of COVID-19 infections in the entire pandemic - 81,200 cases per day, according to published data.

The previous daily record for the number of infections was recorded in Argentina on December 30, 2021 and amounted to 50,506 cases.

According to updated statistics on the website of the Argentine Health Ministry, the number of active cases in the country reached 322,000. Over the past day, 49 people with confirmed COVID-19 died.