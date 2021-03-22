Argentina registers 4,032 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Argentina registered 4,032 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 2,245,771, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry also reported 28 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 54,545.

A total of 2,030,153 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 161,073 cases remain active, it said.

Having registered a total of 939,232 cases, the province of Buenos Aires remains the hardest-hit region in the South American country.

The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social distancing measures until April 9.