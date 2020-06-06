Argentina Registers 840 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 05:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 840 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 21,037, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 840 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 21,037," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

The death toll has increased by 17 to 632 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 929 new COVID-19 cases and record 27 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, some 6.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 394,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

