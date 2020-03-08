UrduPoint.com
Argentina Registers First Death From Coronavirus-Related Complications - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:20 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The first death from coronavirus-related complications (COVID-19) has been detected in Argentina, the TN broadcaster reported on Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, a 64-years-old man who have visited France has died from coronavirus-related complications.

Argentina has confirmed eight cases of COVID-19 on its soil.

The coronavirus disease has already reached several countries in South America, including Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Paraguay.

