Argentina Registers First Death From Coronavirus-Related Complications - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:20 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The first death from coronavirus-related complications (COVID-19) has been detected in Argentina, the TN broadcaster reported on Sunday.
According to the broadcaster, a 64-years-old man who have visited France has died from coronavirus-related complications.
Argentina has confirmed eight cases of COVID-19 on its soil.
The coronavirus disease has already reached several countries in South America, including Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Paraguay.