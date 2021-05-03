UrduPoint.com
Argentina Registers Over 3 Million COVID-19 Cases Since Outbreak - Health Ministry

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina reached 3,005,259 since the start of the pandemic, the country's health ministry reported on Sunday.

Over the past 24 hours, the country registered 11,394 new cases, 156 people died.

The total death toll since the outbreak hit 64,252.

Argentina became the first Latin American country both to authorize the use of Russian Sputnik V vaccine and to start local production. In April, it announced its plans to produce 4-5 million doses of Russia's drug monthly and expects to bring yearly production to 500 million doses.

Currently, nearly eight million people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, with 972,410 being fully immunized.

