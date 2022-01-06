Argentina Registers Over 95,000 COVID-19 Infections Over Past Day - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Argentina's Ministry of Health registered on Wednesday a record number of COVID-19 infections - 95,159 cases per day, according to published data.

The previous daily record for the number of infections was recorded in Argentina on Tuesday and amounted to 81,200 cases.

According to updated statistics on the website of the Argentine Health Ministry, the number of active cases in the country reached 407,000. Over the past day, 52 people with confirmed COVID-19 died.