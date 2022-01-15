UrduPoint.com

Argentina Registers Record 139,853 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Argentina has registered 139,853 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

The death toll has risen by 96 to 117,901 people within the same period of time, according to the ministry.

The total number of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Argentina has surpassed 6.9 million.

Like many other countries, Argentina is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.

