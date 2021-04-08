Argentina Registers Record 22,039 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Argentina has registered 22,039 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

The death toll has risen by 199 to 56,832 people within the same period of time, according to the ministry.

The total number of those who tested positive for COVID-16 in Argentina has reached 2,450,068, while the number of recoveries stands at 2,174,625.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 132.77 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.88 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.