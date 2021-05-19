UrduPoint.com
Argentina Registers Record 35,543 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Argentina has registered 35,543 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

The death toll has risen by 745 to 71,771 people within the same period of time, according to the ministry.

The total number of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Argentina has reached 3,371,508. About 3 million have recovered from the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 163.81 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.39 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

