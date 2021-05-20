Argentina Registers Record 39,652 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Argentina has registered 39,652 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

The death toll has risen by 494 to 72,265 people within the same period of time, according to the ministry.

The total number of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Argentina has reached 3,411,160. More than 3 million patients have recovered from the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 164.43 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.4 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.