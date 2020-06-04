Argentina Registers Record 949 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Argentina has confirmed record 949 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 19,268, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 949 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 19,268," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

The death toll has increased by 13 to 583 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 904 new COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, some 6.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 383,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.