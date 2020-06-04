UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Registers Record 949 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:10 AM

Argentina Registers Record 949 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Argentina has confirmed record 949 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 19,268, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 949 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 19,268," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

The death toll has increased by 13 to 583 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 904 new COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, some 6.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 383,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Same Argentina March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

2 hours ago

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

4 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

4 hours ago

India's tyrant face exposed before world due to Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.