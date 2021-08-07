UrduPoint.com

Argentina Relaxes Travel-Related COVID-19 Measures For Nationals - Official
2021-08-07

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Argentina will increase the number of citizens allowed to return home from 600 to 1,700 per day starting from Saturday, Santiago Cafiero, the cabinet of ministers chief, said on Friday.

"Starting tomorrow, the number of citizens who can enter the country will increase to 1,700 people a day," Cafiero told reporters.

The new rule will be in force until September 6.

The number of arrivals may then be increased to 2,300 per day, he said.

In June, the Argentine authorities cut down the number of citizens and residents who can repatriate to 600 people daily. As a result, tens of thousands of Argentinians were stranded abroad.

Meanwhile, theaters, clubs, restaurants and cultural venues will be allotted 70% occupancy. Indoor gatherings of more than 20 people will be banned. Up to 100 people will be allowed to gather outdoors.

