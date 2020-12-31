UrduPoint.com
Argentina Reports 11,765 New COVID-19 Cases

Argentina registered 11,765 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the national count 1,613,928, the health ministry said

BUENOS AIRES (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Argentina registered 11,765 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the national count 1,613,928, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 145 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 43,163.

There are 144,089 active cases in the country and 3,440 people are currently hospitalized in intensive care units, it said.

Argentina's National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices on Wednesday approved the use of vaccine from AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, against COVID-19 in the country "on an emergency basis."This is Argentina's third authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, following the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 22, and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Dec. 23.

The Argentine government has extended mandatory social distancing measures until Jan. 31, 2021.

