Argentina reports 3,168 new COVID-19 cases

Mon 01st March 2021

BUENOS AIRES (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Argentina registered 3,168 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 2,107,365, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 19 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 51,965.

A total of 1,905,021 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 150,379 cases remain active, it said.

Having registered a total of 879,807 cases, the province of Buenos Aires remains the hardest-hit region in the South American country.

The Argentine government on Sunday extended COVID-19 social distancing measures until March 12.

The measures, adopted through a government decree signed by President Alberto Fernandez and the cabinet, stipulate that "people must maintain a minimum distance of two meters, use face masks in shared spaces, and assiduously sanitize their hands."

