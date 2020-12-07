Argentina reports 3,278 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Argentina reported 3,278 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,463,110, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

It also reported 138 new fatalities, taking the country's total death toll from the disease to 39,770, according to the ministry's daily report.

Argentines are being urged to Test & Trace as a way to "minimize the possibility of having a second wave of infections" of the novel coronavirus disease, said Carla Vizzotti, the Health Ministry's Secretary of Access to Health, on Friday.

"If we have symptoms, it is necessary to consult (a professional) immediately," Vizzotti said in a statement.

However, "it is important to share again that the testing strategy is a relevant part, but it is not the only part of managing pandemic cases," she added.