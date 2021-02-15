Argentina reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina reported 4,245 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 2,025,798, the health ministry said

BUENOS AIRES (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Argentina reported 4,245 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 2,025,798, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 48 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 50,236.

A total of 1,827,118 patients have recovered so far, while 148,444 cases remain active, it said.

Having registered a total of 845,599 cases, the province of Buenos Aires remains the hardest-hit region in the South American country.

Argentina has extended its social, preventive and mandatory distancing measures until Feb. 28.