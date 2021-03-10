UrduPoint.com
Argentina Reports 7,307 New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 10th March 2021

Argentina registered 7,307 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 2,162,001, the health ministry said

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Argentina registered 7,307 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 2,162,001, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 131 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide toll to 53,252.

A total of 1,956,591 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 152,158 cases remain active, it said.

Having registered a total of 903,099 cases, the province of Buenos Aires remains the hardest-hit region in the South American country.

The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social measures until March 12.

