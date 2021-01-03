UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction To Sputnik V Vaccine In 1% Of Inoculated Citizens

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:05 AM

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Vaccine in 1% of Inoculated Citizens

Only 1 percent of Argentinian citizens, who received Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, has shown a mild adverse reaction to the shot, the TN broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the country's Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Only 1 percent of Argentinian citizens, who received Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, has shown a mild adverse reaction to the shot, the TN broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

According to the media outlet, 317 patients reported fever and headaches of the total 32,013.

Argentina started its mass vaccination campaign with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Tuesday. Earlier in December, it received the first batch of 300,000 doses of the jab. Health workers are the first to get shots of the vaccine.

The Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. Russia's Sputnik V is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.

Related Topics

World Russia December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

22 seconds ago

Pakistan asks India to 'put its own house in order ..

1 minute ago

Bosz fumes as Leverkusen miss chance to top Bundes ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 107 ..

1 minute ago

Govt striving to make PWDs self-reliant through sk ..

1 minute ago

A COVID-infected woman gives birth to baby

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.