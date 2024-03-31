Open Menu

Argentina Reports Over 163,000 Dengue Cases In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Argentina reports over 163,000 dengue cases in 2024

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Argentina has reported a total of 163,419 cases of dengue fever so far in 2024, its Ministry of Health said Saturday.

The ministry said in its National Epidemiological Bulletin (BEN) that the central region reported the largest number of cases, followed by the northeastern region, while the western and southern regions reported the fewest cases.

So far, the cumulative incidence rate is 384 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

"Deaths were recorded in all age groups, with the highest mortality rate among those over 80 years of age," the BEN said.

The Ministry of Health has advised individuals to enhance their preventive measures against the disease carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

These measures include eliminating possible mosquito breeding sites, avoiding bites with the use of repellents, and seeking prompt medical attention if symptoms of the illness develop.

