Argentina Reports Over 163,000 Dengue Cases In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Argentina has reported a total of 163,419 cases of dengue fever so far in 2024, its Ministry of Health said Saturday.
The ministry said in its National Epidemiological Bulletin (BEN) that the central region reported the largest number of cases, followed by the northeastern region, while the western and southern regions reported the fewest cases.
So far, the cumulative incidence rate is 384 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
"Deaths were recorded in all age groups, with the highest mortality rate among those over 80 years of age," the BEN said.
The Ministry of Health has advised individuals to enhance their preventive measures against the disease carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.
These measures include eliminating possible mosquito breeding sites, avoiding bites with the use of repellents, and seeking prompt medical attention if symptoms of the illness develop.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Malta shuts down national airline, opens new one5 minutes ago
-
UN says four staff wounded in south Lebanon blast1 hour ago
-
NBA-best Celtics beat Pelicans to snap skid, Bucks win2 hours ago
-
Thousands gather for London pro-Palestinian rally2 hours ago
-
NY 'trash revolution' targets overflowing waste, and the rats feasting on it2 hours ago
-
Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's visa-free zone2 hours ago
-
UN says four staff wounded in south Lebanon blast2 hours ago
-
Deadly chaos at Gaza aid distribution as WHO renews hospital warning2 hours ago
-
Collins beats Rybakina to win Miami Open2 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Miami Open result2 hours ago
-
Istanbul top prize as Turkey votes in local polls2 hours ago
-
Mexican police arrest three after girl's murder sparks lynching2 hours ago