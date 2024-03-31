Argentina Reports Over 163,000 Dengue Cases In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Argentina has reported a total of 163,419 cases of dengue fever so far in 2024, its Ministry of Health said Saturday.
The ministry said in its National Epidemiological Bulletin (BEN) that the central region reported the largest number of cases, followed by the northeastern region, while the western and southern regions reported the fewest cases.
So far, the cumulative incidence rate is 384 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
"Deaths were recorded in all age groups, with the highest mortality rate among those over 80 years of age," the BEN said.
The Ministry of Health has advised individuals to enhance their preventive measures against the disease carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.
These measures include eliminating possible mosquito breeding sites, avoiding bites with the use of repellents, and seeking prompt medical attention if symptoms of the illness develop.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Dengue cases double in Q1 in Singapore53 seconds ago
-
4 of family die of suffocation in India's Gujarat59 seconds ago
-
China's electronic information manufacturing industry expands in first 2 months1 minute ago
-
China's 5G subscribers exceed 850 million in February1 minute ago
-
5.5-magnitude quake hits 155 km NNW of Houma, Tonga --1 minute ago
-
New toad species discovered in south China's Guangdong11 minutes ago
-
China's gigantic telescope provides nearly 900 observation hours to foreign researchers11 minutes ago
-
Russian strikes kill one in Ukraine's Lviv region: governor21 minutes ago
-
Bassirou Diomaye Faye, from prison to president of Senegal21 minutes ago
-
Trump ‘hasn’t got the brains’ for dictatorship, his ex-adviser says21 minutes ago
-
8 dead in car bomb at north Syria market: monitor31 minutes ago
-
Strikes hit Gaza as Egyptian TV says truce talks to resume41 minutes ago