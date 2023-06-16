UrduPoint.com

Argentina Requests Arrest Of 4 Lebanese Citizens Possibly Tied To 1994 Blast - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Argentina Requests Arrest of 4 Lebanese Citizens Possibly Tied to 1994 Blast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A court in Argentina has sent a request to Interpol for the arrest of four Lebanese citizens suspected of involvement in the 1994 truck bombing, also known as Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) bombing, of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, Argentinian newspaper Clarin has reported.

Four suspects are accused of logistical assistance to the organizers of the blast, whom they possibly helped to infiltrate the country a few months before, the report said.

The probe into the terrorist attack is carried out by a specialized unit of the Argentinian prosecutor's office, according to the newspaper.

In November 2022, investigators requested the arrest of four Lebanese citizens who were purportedly in Paraguay, the report added.

On July 18, 1994, a bomb-laden van was driven into the AMIA building in Buenos Aires and detonated, killing 85 people and injuring over 300 others. The explosion destroyed the building and cultural heritage objects and documents which had been preserved since the Holocaust in Europe. However, the rescuers managed to retrieve over 60,000 books, 32,000 newspaper and magazines and 9,000 photos after the incident.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Europe Buenos Aires Van Argentina Paraguay July November Jew Court

Recent Stories

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

9 hours ago
 UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signat ..

UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity ..

10 hours ago
 90% of students considering their career goals in ..

90% of students considering their career goals in high school, 72% have clear id ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.