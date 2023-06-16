Argentina Requests Arrest of 4 Lebanese Citizens Possibly Tied to 1994 Blast - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A court in Argentina has sent a request to Interpol for the arrest of four Lebanese citizens suspected of involvement in the 1994 truck bombing, also known as Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) bombing, of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, Argentinian newspaper Clarin has reported.

Four suspects are accused of logistical assistance to the organizers of the blast, whom they possibly helped to infiltrate the country a few months before, the report said.

The probe into the terrorist attack is carried out by a specialized unit of the Argentinian prosecutor's office, according to the newspaper.

In November 2022, investigators requested the arrest of four Lebanese citizens who were purportedly in Paraguay, the report added.

On July 18, 1994, a bomb-laden van was driven into the AMIA building in Buenos Aires and detonated, killing 85 people and injuring over 300 others. The explosion destroyed the building and cultural heritage objects and documents which had been preserved since the Holocaust in Europe. However, the rescuers managed to retrieve over 60,000 books, 32,000 newspaper and magazines and 9,000 photos after the incident.