Argentina Requires Active, Mature Relations With China, Russia, US - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Argentina should strive to create more active and mature relations with China, Russia, the United States, and other international partners over the coming months, Eduardo Valdes, the head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Argentine lower house, said on Thursday at a Valdai Discussion Club event.

"Argentina should maintain active relations with China, Russia, the European Union, and the United States. Mature relations. I hope, God forbid, after the pandemic ... relations that have been maintained with one country do not prevent it from maintaining relations with other countries," Valdes commented.

The lawmaker made particular reference to the ongoing situation in Venezuela, which has seen Washington threaten countries and entities with sanctions if they engage in trade or provide assistance to the South American country.

"We need relations with Venezuela because I think that Venezuela is a country that has to solve its own problems within Venezuela itself," Valdes remarked.

Buenos Aires already appears to be strengthening its economic relationship with Beijing. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Census of Argentina, the South American country's export trade with China increased by 50.6 percent from March to April.

In comparison, Argentina's exports to the US fell by 25.3 percent in the same period.