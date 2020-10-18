Argentina Resuming Internal Traffic After 7-Month Halt Over COVID-19 - Government

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) The authorities of Argentina have begun to resume traffic inside the country, which was interrupted seven months ago by the coronavirus pandemic, and new rules for bus, rail and air traffic have been prepared, according to documents released on the website of government regulations.

"The road and rail transport services are being restored," one of the documents read.

Another document is devoted to the restoration of domestic air traffic services.

Travel for tourist purposes remains prohibited even between the country's provinces. The list of those who are allowed to travel includes medical and security personnel, employees of infrastructure industries, journalists and some other categories.

Trains and buses will transport people with certain limitations in terms of the number of passengers.