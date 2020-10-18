UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Resuming Internal Traffic After 7-Month Halt Over COVID-19 - Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Argentina Resuming Internal Traffic After 7-Month Halt Over COVID-19 - Government

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) The authorities of Argentina have begun to resume traffic inside the country, which was interrupted seven months ago by the coronavirus pandemic, and new rules for bus, rail and air traffic have been prepared, according to documents released on the website of government regulations.

"The road and rail transport services are being restored," one of the documents read.

Another document is devoted to the restoration of domestic air traffic services.

Travel for tourist purposes remains prohibited even between the country's provinces. The list of those who are allowed to travel includes medical and security personnel, employees of infrastructure industries, journalists and some other categories.

Trains and buses will transport people with certain limitations in terms of the number of passengers.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Argentina Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways champions UAE’s Frontline Heroes

11 minutes ago

UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

12 minutes ago

IHCO Ajman to build 200 homes for people affected ..

27 minutes ago

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Climate and Biodiversity Week ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.