MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) A joint Argentinian-Russian plant designed to produce oil and gas pipes in Siberia is expected to launch production in 2021 and reach full capacity three years later, Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio told Sputnik in an interview.

"Tenaris and Severstal will build a welded pipe plant to produce Oil Country Tubular Goods pipe products in Siberia's Surgut area ...

The plant will launch production in 2021, but will reach full capacity in 2024," Lagorio said.

The plans to build a welded pipe plant in West Siberia were first announced last year. The project requires an investment of $240 million. Russia's steel giant, Severstal, will own 51 percent of the plant, while Tenaris will have a 49 percent interest. Tenaris is an international company that first originated in Argentina, where it still has the facilities for the production of seamless steel tubes.