Argentina Seeks Maduro's Arrest For Crimes Against Humanity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Courts in Argentina and Venezuela issued warrants for the arrests of each other's presidents on Monday amid a showdown between "anarcho-capitalist" leader Javier Milei and socialist strongman Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuela was first off the mark with its warrant for Argentina's Milei over what it called the "theft" of a Venezuelan plane seized in Buenos Aires for alleged sanctions violations.
A court in Caracas also issued warrants for Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and Karina Milei, the president's sister and presidential advisor.
In a tit-for-tat measure hours later, an Argentine court ordered the arrest of Venezuela's Maduro and dozens of aides for crimes against humanity.
Significantly, the court also asked international police organization Interpol to issue a red notice for their capture, local media reported.
The Federal court in Buenos Aires accused Venezuela's leaders of organizing the kidnap and torture of Venezuelan citizens, the reports added.
The court invoked the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows countries to prosecute certain serious crimes regardless of where they took place.
Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello is among those sought.
Venezuela has repeatedly locked horns with Argentina, where Milei, a vocal critic of Maduro-style socialism, took office last December.
Argentina was among dozens of countries not to recognize Maduro's claim of reelection victory in a July 28 vote which the opposition said it can prove he stole.
Argentina -- whose embassy in Caracas is sheltering Venezuelan opposition officials -- was among seven Latin American countries with which Caracas severed ties after the election.
The arrest warrant issued by Venezuela for Milei relates to a cargo plane owned by Venezuelan company Emtrasur, which was seized after landing in Argentina in June 2022, before Milei took office.
An Argentine judge then granted a request for the United States to seize the plane on grounds that laws were broken when Iran sold it to Venezuela. Both countries are under US sanctions.
Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice on Monday accused Milei of aggravated robbery, unlawful detention and "unlawful interference with the operational safety of civil aviation."
The arrest warrant was seen as largely symbolic, however, as it is unlikely Milei will set foot in Venezuela, which is the only country where the warrant applies.
Maduro's regime has lashed out repeatedly over the past week at its critics, notably accusing the United States of plotting to overthrow late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's handpicked successor.
