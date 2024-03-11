Argentina sending federal forces to city hit by drug violence

Argentina announced Sunday it was sending federal forces to the city of Rosario to confront drug gangs blamed for the deaths of four innocent bystanders in recent days

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Argentina announced Sunday it was sending federal forces to the city of Rosario to confront drug gangs blamed for the deaths of four innocent bystanders in recent days.

President Javier Milei wrote on the social media platform X that he was acting in response to a request from the governor of Santa Fe province, the capital of which is Rosario.

It is the country's third largest city, with a population of 1.3 million, and situated on the Parana river, which has made it a hotspot for the movement of drugs from Bolivia, Brazil, and Paraguay headed to Europe and Asia.

Federal police and troops are going to Rosario in central Argentina after four people were killed last week in violence blamed on drug trafficking gangs -- two taxi drivers, a bus driver and a gas station employee.

The provincial government says the gangs are hitting back after the governor imposed harsher imprisonment conditions on high-profile inmates doing time for drug offenses.

In the killing of the service station worker, attackers left a note in which they demanded "rights for prisoners in jail" and threatened to kill more innocent people.

"The masterminds and perpetrators of these attacks, which we do not hesitate to call terrorists, seek to recover the privileges they used to have: to use cell phones, unlimited conjugal visits and above all to plot and carry out crimes from jail," the provincial government said in a statement Sunday.

Fed up with drug-related gang unrest, last week Santa Fe governor Maximiliano Pullaro released a flurry of photos of shirtless and subdued prisoners lined up under the watch of heavily armed police.

It was after the release of these photos that drug gangs hit back with attacks that left the four bystanders dead.

The governor also promised to finish construction of a long-delayed maximum security prison.

The moves have seen some accuse him of "Bukelization" -- a catchphrase in Latin America referring to the gang-busting tactics of El Salvador's hardline President Nayib Bukele.

Pullaro said the harsher conditions imposed on prisoners, in particular drug gang bosses, had earned him 25 death threats since he took office two months ago.

Rosario has a murder rate five times the national average. It is also the birthplace of football superstar Lionel Messi.