Argentina Should End Dependence on US, Develop Cooperation With Russia - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Argentina's large external debt has arose largely because of the United States, so Buenos Aires needs to get rid of dependence on Washington and open up new opportunities in cooperation with Russia, President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday.

The leader said that Argentina is now facing a difficult situation due to a serious external debt, and the economic situation is also difficult. Since the 1990s, Argentina has been oriented towards the US and the country's economy, in many respects, has depended on the US and on the relationship between Buenos Aires and Washington, he said, noting that "the debt to the IMF also arose because of these relations.

"I am very strongly in favor of Argentina getting rid of this dependence on the IMF and the United States. And that we open up new opportunities, in particular, in cooperation with Russia. I assure you that we really want to develop cooperation with Russia," Fernandez said ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.