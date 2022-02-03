UrduPoint.com

Argentina Should End Dependence On US, Develop Cooperation With Russia - President

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Argentina Should End Dependence on US, Develop Cooperation With Russia - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Argentina's large external debt has arose largely because of the United States, so Buenos Aires needs to get rid of dependence on Washington and open up new opportunities in cooperation with Russia, President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday.

The leader said that Argentina is now facing a difficult situation due to a serious external debt, and the economic situation is also difficult. Since the 1990s, Argentina has been oriented towards the US and the country's economy, in many respects, has depended on the US and on the relationship between Buenos Aires and Washington, he said, noting that "the debt to the IMF also arose because of these relations.

"

"I am very strongly in favor of Argentina getting rid of this dependence on the IMF and the United States. And that we open up new opportunities, in particular, in cooperation with Russia. I assure you that we really want to develop cooperation with Russia," Fernandez said ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Related Topics

IMF Moscow Russia Washington Buenos Aires Vladimir Putin Argentina United States

Recent Stories

NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

41 seconds ago
 Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills ..

Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills With Belarus in 2022 - Defense ..

42 seconds ago
 Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Ga ..

Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Gas to Europe to Full Capacity - ..

43 seconds ago
 Germany to offer 4th Covid jab to vulnerable peopl ..

Germany to offer 4th Covid jab to vulnerable people

45 seconds ago
 Philippines logs 8,702 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 8,702 new COVID-19 cases

46 seconds ago
 Olympic sprint champion Jacobs defiant ahead of Be ..

Olympic sprint champion Jacobs defiant ahead of Berlin return

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>