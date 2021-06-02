UrduPoint.com
Argentina Signs Annex To Contract For New Doses Of Sputnik V - Presidential Advisor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Argentina Signs Annex to Contract for New Doses of Sputnik V - Presidential Advisor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Argentine Presidential Advisor Cecilia Nicolini said that the country has signed an annex to their existing contract with Russia which will allow them to purchase more doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

"An annex [to the contract] was drawn [to receive new doses]," she told RIA Novosti.

The original contract was signed in December last year.

Argentina became the first country in Latin America to register and widely use Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Russian President Vladimir Putin once mentioned that "rhythmic deliveries" have been established to Argentina.

More Stories From World

