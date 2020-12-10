UrduPoint.com
Argentina Signs Contract With Russia For Supply Of Sputnik V Vaccine - President

Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:44 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Argentina has signed a contract with Russia for the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and expects to vaccinate 10 million people in January-February, President Alberto Fernandez said.

"Yesterday we signed a contract that guarantees us the supply of Russian vaccines to Argentina.

This is the third contract signed by the country," the president told reporters.

"We will have enough doses to vaccinate 10 million Argentine residents in January-February," Fernandez said, adding that the government expects to have doses for 5 million people in January and for another 5 million in February.

By the end of the year, the authorities plan to receive 600,000 doses to vaccinate 300,000 people, he said.

