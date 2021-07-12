UrduPoint.com
Argentina Signs Deal To Buy 20Mln Moderna Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Argentina has struck a contract to purchase 20 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry reported.

"Argentina signed an agreement with the Moderna Inc company for 20 million COVID-19 vaccines," the ministry said on Twitter late on Sunday.

The batch is scheduled to arrive in the country in the first quarter of 2022.

For Argentina, it is the first contract for a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Latin American country is set to receive another 733,000 AstraZeneca doses, 768,000 doses of Sinopharm, and 550,000 doses of the Sputnik V component 2 later on Monday.

Over 4.6 million COVID-19 cases have been logged in Argentina, including 8,850 detected in the past 24 hours. The death toll has risen to 98,781, by 281 in the given period.

The country has vaccinated some 19.8 million people with at least one COVID-19 shot, with 5 million of them fully immunized.

