Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Argentina was the only G20 country not to sign on to a global anti-hunger initiative set to be launched at the opening of a G20 summit in Rio, host Brazil said Monday.

The decision by Argentina -- led by right-wing President Javier Milei, a big fan of Donald Trump -- deepened a political gap with neighboring Brazil, whose left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is championing the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

A total of 81 countries signed on to the initiative -- including 18 of the 19 nations in the G20 -- but Argentina was not among them, the Brazilian G20 presidency said.

Its backing of the global alliance was still "under negotiation," a Brazilian government source said.

Milei has imposed radical austerity measures in Argentina to bring down high inflation.

The policies sent the poverty rate in the country soaring to 52.9 percent in the first half of this year, 11 percentage points higher than in the previous six-month period.

Milei was the first world leader to see Trump after the Republican's win in the US presidential election. He attended a gala at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Florida estate last Thursday.

The Argentine leader has several times labeled Lula a "communist" and "corrupt."

The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty also has the support of international organizations such as the European Union and the African Union -- both G20 members -- as well as financial institutions and NGOs, bringing the total number of signatories to 147.

The initiative's goal is ambitious: to reduce world hunger, which affected 733 million people last year -- nine percent of the global population -- according to the UN.

For Lula, who grew up in poverty before becoming a steelworker, a trade unionist and eventually president of Latin America's biggest economy, the initiative is dear to his heart.

At a national level, his leftwing policies have already lifted millions of Brazilians out of poverty.