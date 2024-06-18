Argentina starts removing solar panels from Chilean border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Argentina on Monday began removing solar panels that were installed by accident on the wrong side of its shared border with Chile, after a complaint from Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

In late April, the Argentine Navy inaugurated a maritime surveillance post on the border with Chile, in the Patagonia region of South America.

But the solar panels, which provide energy to that military unit, were set up on the Chilean side of the frontier.

In a statement, the Argentine Navy acknowledged the mistake and said it had "transferred personnel and means to begin the removal of a solar panel installed in the territory of the sister republic of Chile, north of the Island of Tierra del Fuego."

Earlier in the day, Boric demanded that the panels be removed or Chile itself would do it.