UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Starts Vaccination Against COVID-19 With Russian Sputnik V

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Argentina Starts Vaccination Against COVID-19 With Russian Sputnik V

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Argentina started a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Tuesday.

The vaccination process began at 9 a.m. (12:00 GMT) in the entire country.

One of the first people to receive the Russian vaccine was Governor of Buenos Aires Province Axel Kicillof, according to a live stream by the TN channel.

Last week Argentina received the first batch of 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Health workers will be the first to get shots of the vaccine.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Buenos Aires Argentina

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

1 minute ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

14 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

45 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

46 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.