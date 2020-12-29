Argentina Starts Vaccination Against COVID-19 With Russian Sputnik V

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Argentina started a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Tuesday.

The vaccination process began at 9 a.m. (12:00 GMT) in the entire country.

One of the first people to receive the Russian vaccine was Governor of Buenos Aires Province Axel Kicillof, according to a live stream by the TN channel.

Last week Argentina received the first batch of 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Health workers will be the first to get shots of the vaccine.