Argentina Stays Top In FIFA Rankings

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Argentina stays top in FIFA rankings

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) -- World champion Argentina remains top of the latest FIFA world rankings released on Friday.

October saw 165 international matches take place, including FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, continental competitions and CONCACAF Nations League clashes.

The top five in the latest rankings remain the same as in the previous edition, with Argentina sitting top with 1861.29 points, followed by France, Brazil, England and Belgium.

Portugal climbed two spots to sixth, and Spain also moved up two places to eighth at the expense of Croatia, who dropped from sixth to tenth. The Netherlands (seventh) and Italy (ninth) kept their placings in the top 10.

