Argentina Suspends Air Travel With UK Starting Monday Over New Virus Strain - Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Argentina is suspending air travel to and from the United Kingdom starting Monday, following the discovery of a new coronavirus strain in the UK, Argentina's Interior Ministry has announced.

"The national government is suspending the entry and exit of flights to and from Great Britain as of tomorrow, as a preventive measure, because of the epidemiological situation in that country, which declared the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19," the ministry said on Twitter on Sunday.

On Saturday, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other Sars-Cov-2 virus strains.

The UK government practically locked down parts of the country, including London, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by the new strain.

As UK citizens rushed out of the locked down areas ahead of Christmas, many countries chose to close borders with the whole of the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain.

The new coronavirus variant, which infects more easily but does not appear to be more deadly or pose any concerns for vaccines, has also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark, South Africa and Australia.