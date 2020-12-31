Argentina Suspends Corn Supplies Abroad - Agriculture Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Argentina, one of the world's largest exporters of maize, is suspending its supplies abroad, the country's Agriculture Ministry said.

"The ministry... has decided to temporarily suspend the registration of export declarations for corn, whose shipping was scheduled to begin earlier than March 1, 2021, when the new 2020/21 campaign kicks off," the ministry said.

"This decision is based on the need to ensure the supply of grain to the sectors that use it as raw material in their production processes," it said.