Open Menu

Argentina Team To Play Ireland In One-off Rugby Test

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Argentina team to play Ireland in one-off rugby Test

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Argentina team to play Ireland in one-off rugby Test at Lansdowne Road on Friday (kick-off 2010 GMT):

Team (15-1)

Juan Cruz Mallia; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Matias Moroni, Bautista Delguy; Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Bertranou; Joaquin Oviedo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pablo Matera; Pedro Rubiolo, Guido Petti; Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo

Replacements (16-23): Ignacio Ruiz, Ignacio Calles, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Franco Molina, Santiago Grondona, Gonzalo Garcia, Santiago Carreras, Justo Piccardo

Coach: Felipe Contepomi (ARG)

Related Topics

Road Santiago Moroni Oviedo Ireland Argentina Coach

Recent Stories

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his adminis ..

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

2 hours ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

3 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

3 hours ago
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

3 hours ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

4 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

4 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

4 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

5 hours ago

More Stories From World