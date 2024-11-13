Argentina Team To Play Ireland In One-off Rugby Test
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Argentina team to play Ireland in one-off rugby Test at Lansdowne Road on Friday (kick-off 2010 GMT):
Team (15-1)
Juan Cruz Mallia; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Matias Moroni, Bautista Delguy; Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Bertranou; Joaquin Oviedo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pablo Matera; Pedro Rubiolo, Guido Petti; Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo
Replacements (16-23): Ignacio Ruiz, Ignacio Calles, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Franco Molina, Santiago Grondona, Gonzalo Garcia, Santiago Carreras, Justo Piccardo
Coach: Felipe Contepomi (ARG)
