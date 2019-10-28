UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Tightens Exchange Controls To Stem Capital Flight

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:46 PM

Argentina tightens exchange controls to stem capital flight

Argentina's central bank said Monday it has sharply tightened currency exchange controls to stem a surge in capital flight

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):Argentina's central bank said Monday it has sharply tightened currency exchange controls to stem a surge in capital flight.

The move came a day after Alberto Fernandez, the center-left Peronist candidate, was elected president by a wide margin, defeating the market-friendly incumbent, Mauricio Macri.

In a statement central bank president Guido Sandleris said the bank took action after noting "an important demand for dollars" last week.

"Faced with the risk that this would continue this week, we decided to deepen the controls. From Monday, we have reduced to $200 the maximum monthly amount that individuals can buy," it said.

The return to power of protectionist Peronists comes amid a lengthy recession and a debt crunch, raising market fears of a possible default on a $57 billion IMF loan.

The peso fell 5.86 percent in the week before the elections, and the week ended with the dollar at 65 pesos.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Dollar Bank Buy Currency Exchange Market From Billion

Recent Stories

US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace T ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister stresses for enduring political sol ..

1 hour ago

JUI-F's Azadi March hit Kashmir cause: Asad Umer

1 hour ago

Chilean President Replaces Key Ministers Amid Nati ..

1 hour ago

Reconciliation committee to meet soon to revolve s ..

1 hour ago

Modern sport complex at cost of Rs 3b to be establ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.