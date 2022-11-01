BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Argentina will become the first foreign country to be visited by Brazil's president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President Alberto Fernandez said.

Brazil held the second round of presidential elections on Sunday, and Lula da Silva narrowly defeated the incumbent head of state, Jair Bolsonaro.

On Monday, Fernandez flew in to Sao Paulo to meet with the president-elect.

"(Da Silva) made me happy with the words that his first visit will be to Argentina," Fernandez said.