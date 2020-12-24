UrduPoint.com
Argentina To Begin Vaccination With Russia's Sputnik V Next Week - Cabinet Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Argentina to Begin Vaccination With Russia's Sputnik V Next Week - Cabinet Chief

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Argentina will begin inoculating its citizens with Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, next week. Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers Santiago Cafiero said Thursday.

"It will be next week," Cafiero said.

The vaccine will be produced in Argentina starting in the second quarter of the next year, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

More Stories From World

