BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Argentina will begin inoculating its citizens with Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, next week. Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers Santiago Cafiero said Thursday.

"It will be next week," Cafiero said.

The vaccine will be produced in Argentina starting in the second quarter of the next year, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said.