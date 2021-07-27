Argentina to Buy 20Mln Shots of Pfizer Vaccine - Health Minister

Months of procurement talks between Argentina and Pfizer have ended with a contract for 20 million doses, Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Months of procurement talks between Argentina and Pfizer have ended with a contract for 20 million doses, Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday I signed an agreement with the Pfizer laboratory for 20 million doses for 2021," Vizzotti told reporters.

Argentina has, to date, received 41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and already distributed almost 90% of those among the country's provinces and regions, the minister said.

Vaccines approved for use in Argentina include Sputnik V, Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Covishield, China's Convidecia, and Sinopharm.

Over 30 million of Argentina's population of 45 million have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 6 million have been fully vaccinated, as of Tuesday. The daily incidence of COVID-19 cases has decreased by 39% percent since the peak in May, averaging 12,861.