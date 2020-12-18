UrduPoint.com
Argentina To Get Russian Coronavirus Vaccine By Christmas - Official

Fri 18th December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Argentina will get the first batch of the Russian two-component vaccine against coronavirus by Christmas, the adviser to the Latin American nation's president told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are doing everything possible so that it could arrive in Argentina next week," Cecilia Nicolini said in an interview, adding the government hoped to import the Sputnik V vaccine before Christmas.

Nicolini, who was in Moscow on Thursday to coordinate the vaccine delivery, said Argentina would initially receive 300,000 doses of the first component to immunize 300,000 people.

The Sputnik V vaccine is more than 90 percent effective. It uses two different components in two separate shots, which is expected to result in a stronger immunity than immunity granted by vaccines that use the same component for both shots.

