Argentina To Hold First Round Of Presidential Voting, Parliamentary Election On Sunday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Argentina to Hold First Round of Presidential Voting, Parliamentary Election on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Argentina will hold on Sunday the first round of the presidential election as well as the parliamentary voting.

Alberto Fernandez from the main opposition Justicialist Party is a frontrunner in the race, according to polls, while incumbent President Mauricio Macri comes second.

To win the election in the first round, a presidential candidate must gain either 45 percent of the vote, or 40 percent with the margin of 10 percent over the nearest rival.

The Argentine voters will also elect 130 out of 257 members of the Chamber of Deputies, 24 out of 72 members of the Senate as well as four governors.

