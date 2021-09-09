UrduPoint.com

Argentina To Include Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine In Combination Study - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 10:00 AM

Argentina to Include Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in Combination Study - Health Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Argentina will include the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the first doses of which arrived in the country on Wednesday, in a vaccine combination study, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti told reporters.

"We will include the Pfizer vaccine in the vaccine combination study," Vizzotti said.

The authorities earlier signed an agreement with the Pfizer laboratory for 20 million doses throughout 2021.

Argentina conducted a study that showed that the combination of the first component of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine (Sputnik Light) with the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna vaccines demonstrates a high safety record.

The country is already combining Sputnik V with Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Related Topics

Russia Argentina Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Majority of Pakistanis term Imran Khan govt's per ..

'Majority of Pakistanis term Imran Khan govt's performance good'

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims 84 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 84 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2021

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

9 hours ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.