Argentina to Include Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in Combination Study - Health Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Argentina will include the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the first doses of which arrived in the country on Wednesday, in a vaccine combination study, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti told reporters.

"We will include the Pfizer vaccine in the vaccine combination study," Vizzotti said.

The authorities earlier signed an agreement with the Pfizer laboratory for 20 million doses throughout 2021.

Argentina conducted a study that showed that the combination of the first component of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine (Sputnik Light) with the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna vaccines demonstrates a high safety record.

The country is already combining Sputnik V with Moderna and AstraZeneca.