Argentina To Make Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines For Latin America - Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Argentina to Make Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines for Latin America - Official

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Argentina plans to produce Cuban vaccines against the coronavirus for local and regional markets, an adviser to the Argentine president told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Argentina could collaborate [with Cuba]. We are studying the production process...

so that the vaccines could reach Cuba, Argentina but also the rest of Latin America," Cecilia Nicolini said.

Cuba has developed five promising vaccine candidates, called Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, Mambisa and Abdala. Nicolini said she traveled to Cuba over the weekend together with national health minister Carla Vizzotti to learn about trial progress.

